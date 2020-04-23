TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TranSwitch Corp (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. TranSwitch shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 14,315 shares changing hands.

TranSwitch Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

