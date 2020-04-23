Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $2.55. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 125,696 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.47% of Lifeway Foods worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

