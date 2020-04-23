GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.49. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 15,067 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut GigaMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 238,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.16% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

