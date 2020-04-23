Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Alvarion shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

Alvarion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ)

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alvarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Honeywell International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Honeywell International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
General Electric to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
General Electric to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Dominion Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share
Dominion Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp to Announce -$1.38 EPS
Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp to Announce -$1.38 EPS
Comparing Verra Mobility and The Competition
Comparing Verra Mobility and The Competition
Avis Budget Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Avis Budget Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report