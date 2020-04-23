CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.56. CompX International shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 2,600 shares traded.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CompX International by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompX International by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompX International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompX International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CompX International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

