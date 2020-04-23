Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.24

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.53. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $73.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

