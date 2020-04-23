Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.24

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.53. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 7,000 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LINC)
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
