Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.27. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 3,246 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cellcom Israel by 47,007.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 427,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cellcom Israel by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 454,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 305,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cellcom Israel by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cellcom Israel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,789,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

