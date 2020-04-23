Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.75

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $6.37. Interpace Diagnostics Group shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 157,707 shares trading hands.

IDXG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

