Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.62

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $6.27. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 186,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $160.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,350,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

