Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.89

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $4.13. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 20,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $36.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 2.15% of Gulf Resources worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

