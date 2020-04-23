Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.23 Million

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report sales of $166.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.82 million. Paylocity reported sales of $139.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $563.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $548.55 million to $573.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $650.70 million, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $688.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $162.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

Shares of PCTY opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,762,000 after buying an additional 238,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,241,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,423,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

