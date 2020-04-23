VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. State Street Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

VBIV opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $283.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.18. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.