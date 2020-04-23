$703.84 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce $703.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $757.37 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported sales of $758.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wood & Company downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.83.

WWD stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.