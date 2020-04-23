Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $580.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Pivotal Research from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.63% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.65.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $421.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company has a market capitalization of $187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

