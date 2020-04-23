$230,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post $230,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $250,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $900,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.45 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $45.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 9,542.63%.

PRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Prothena by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prothena by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Prothena by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

PRTA stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $499.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.03. Prothena has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Earnings History and Estimates for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

