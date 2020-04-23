California Water Service Group (CWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91.

CWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

