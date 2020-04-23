MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Million

Equities analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post sales of $1.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $1.35 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $4.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 million to $4.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.35 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $22.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 825.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million.

MEIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 197,692 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,108,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,346,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $253.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.28.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

