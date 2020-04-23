Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will post sales of $209.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.10 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted sales of $187.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $803.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $896.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $835.20 million, with estimates ranging from $724.00 million to $946.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $38.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

