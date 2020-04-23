Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUMO. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 188.67 ($2.48).

SUMO opened at GBX 182 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.04. Sumo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 121.54 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.22 million and a P/E ratio of 113.75.

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

