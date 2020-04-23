Snap Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 296,003 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 113,847 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective (down from $15.25) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,564,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

