Credit Suisse Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,803 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical volume of 2,834 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,024,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CS opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0716 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

