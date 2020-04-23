Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,336 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average daily volume of 1,970 call options.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $632.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets raised United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

