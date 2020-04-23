Teradyne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,561 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average daily volume of 2,094 call options.

Shares of TER opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

