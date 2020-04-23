Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,440 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,310% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

DKL stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $229.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.78. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $138.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,760,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth $828,000. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Delek Logistics Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

