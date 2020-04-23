Energy Fuels Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,241 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,040% compared to the typical volume of 372 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 951,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 286,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

