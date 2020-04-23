Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 170 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price (down from GBX 200 ($2.63)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 183.38 ($2.41).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 105.86 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion and a PE ratio of -3.75. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.93.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

