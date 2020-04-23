L Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 186,865 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the typical volume of 20,311 call options.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.
Shares of L Brands stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
