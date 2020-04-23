L Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 186,865 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the typical volume of 20,311 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

