Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Montage Resources Call Options (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,988 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 641% compared to the typical daily volume of 403 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MR stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.94. Montage Resources has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $174.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

