Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €39.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €39.00 ($45.35) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.63 ($63.52).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €44.20 ($51.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.15. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

