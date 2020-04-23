Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MBIA Call Options (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,887 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 672% compared to the typical daily volume of 374 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,793,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 428,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MBIA by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 712,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 565,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $604.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. MBIA has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

