Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €235.00 by Warburg Research

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €235.00 ($273.26) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRT3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €196.44 ($228.42).

Get Sartorius alerts:

SRT3 opened at €251.80 ($292.79) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €212.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €199.75. Sartorius has a 1 year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1 year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.