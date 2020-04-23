Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €91.75 by Goldman Sachs Group

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €91.75 ($106.69) price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIE. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €111.75 ($129.94).

Shares of SIE opened at €77.54 ($90.16) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €102.34.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

