Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Interactive Brokers Group Call Options (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,807 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 775 call options.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

