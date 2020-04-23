NetGear Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,361 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,611% compared to the typical volume of 138 call options.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NTGR stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. NetGear has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $734.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.19.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.95 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $455,599. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of NetGear by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NetGear by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NetGear by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 97,588 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NetGear in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

