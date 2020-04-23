Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €20.00 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

RWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.69 ($33.36).

Shares of RWE opened at €23.54 ($27.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.73. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

