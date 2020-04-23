FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

NYSE OXY opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.