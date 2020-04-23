Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of SPWH opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000.

In related news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

