William Blair Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million.

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $320.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Lynds purchased 7,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

