Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

Shares of VONOY opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

