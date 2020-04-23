Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $40.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $40.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,373.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,363.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,978.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,883.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

