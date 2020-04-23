FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Boosted by Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.66 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.45.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$3.11 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$9.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The company has a market cap of $781.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.