Hudbay Minerals Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.03 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $570.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,448 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

