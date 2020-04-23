Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on J D Wetherspoon PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JDWPY. Zacks Investment Research raised J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

JDWPY stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $820.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.22.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

