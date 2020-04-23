Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $6.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

DUK opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

