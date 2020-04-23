FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Reduced by Desjardins

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

TSE AOT opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $181.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.