FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the year.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $298.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.93%. The firm had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

