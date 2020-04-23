Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$12.99 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$99.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.72 million.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

