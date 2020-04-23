Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.42 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

