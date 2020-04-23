FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Coty Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Coty alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

COTY opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.