Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LEG Immobilien AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for LEG Immobilien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler anticipates that the company will earn $5.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LEG Immobilien’s FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEGIF. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

LEG Immobilien stock opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $126.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. Reduced by Desjardins
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. Reduced by Desjardins
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp
Ero Copper Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Ero Copper Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Coty Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Coty Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LEG Immobilien AG’s FY2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LEG Immobilien AG’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report