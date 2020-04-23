Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LEG Immobilien AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for LEG Immobilien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler anticipates that the company will earn $5.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LEG Immobilien’s FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEGIF. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

LEG Immobilien stock opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $126.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

